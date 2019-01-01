Sime Darby Bhd is a Malaysia-based investment holding company. It organizes itself into five segments, based on business type: motors, industrial, logistics, healthcare, and others. The Industrial segment sells, rents, and services equipment and engineering services; Motors segment, the largest contributor to revenue, assembles sells and rents out vehicles and provides after-sales services; Logistics segment manages port facilities; Healthcare segment invests in the Ramsay Sime Darby Health Care Group, providers of healthcare services; and Others include insurance broking and other general investments. Sime Darby derives revenue from Malaysia, Greater China, Other Countries in Asia, and Australasia.