Range
0.54 - 0.55
Vol / Avg.
0.8K/2.1K
Div / Yield
0.03/5.30%
52 Wk
0.46 - 0.8
Mkt Cap
3.7B
Payout Ratio
62.5
Open
0.55
P/E
14.13
EPS
0.04
Shares
6.8B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sime Darby Bhd is a Malaysia-based investment holding company. It organizes itself into five segments, based on business type: motors, industrial, logistics, healthcare, and others. The Industrial segment sells, rents, and services equipment and engineering services; Motors segment, the largest contributor to revenue, assembles sells and rents out vehicles and provides after-sales services; Logistics segment manages port facilities; Healthcare segment invests in the Ramsay Sime Darby Health Care Group, providers of healthcare services; and Others include insurance broking and other general investments. Sime Darby derives revenue from Malaysia, Greater China, Other Countries in Asia, and Australasia.

Sime Darby Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sime Darby (SMEBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sime Darby (OTCPK: SMEBF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sime Darby's (SMEBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sime Darby.

Q

What is the target price for Sime Darby (SMEBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sime Darby

Q

Current Stock Price for Sime Darby (SMEBF)?

A

The stock price for Sime Darby (OTCPK: SMEBF) is $0.54 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 15:21:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sime Darby (SMEBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sime Darby.

Q

When is Sime Darby (OTCPK:SMEBF) reporting earnings?

A

Sime Darby does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sime Darby (SMEBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sime Darby.

Q

What sector and industry does Sime Darby (SMEBF) operate in?

A

Sime Darby is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.