SMC Corp (domiciled in Japan) manufactures automatic control and filtration equipment. Its filters, valves, cylinders, and actuators are sold to customers in various industrial markets, and contribute to automated operations. The company has two reportable business segments: automatic control equipment (majority of total revenues), and others. SMC operates several production facilities, sales offices, and technical development centers to construct various components and streamline the process. Asia accounts for majority of total sales, but the company does utilize offices in the United States, Europe, and other regions of the world. It works to meet the rules and needs of foreign countries to ensure its products can be accepted in differentiated markets.