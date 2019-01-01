QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
27.4 - 28.98
Vol / Avg.
163.2K/121.2K
Div / Yield
0.27/0.93%
52 Wk
26.47 - 37.1
Mkt Cap
38B
Payout Ratio
21.48
Open
28.61
P/E
23.92
EPS
36.89
Shares
1.3B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
SMC Corp (domiciled in Japan) manufactures automatic control and filtration equipment. Its filters, valves, cylinders, and actuators are sold to customers in various industrial markets, and contribute to automated operations. The company has two reportable business segments: automatic control equipment (majority of total revenues), and others. SMC operates several production facilities, sales offices, and technical development centers to construct various components and streamline the process. Asia accounts for majority of total sales, but the company does utilize offices in the United States, Europe, and other regions of the world. It works to meet the rules and needs of foreign countries to ensure its products can be accepted in differentiated markets.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-17
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.320
REV1.617B

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

SMC Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SMC (SMCAY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SMC (OTCPK: SMCAY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SMC's (SMCAY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SMC.

Q

What is the target price for SMC (SMCAY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SMC

Q

Current Stock Price for SMC (SMCAY)?

A

The stock price for SMC (OTCPK: SMCAY) is $28.7925 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:58:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SMC (SMCAY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SMC.

Q

When is SMC (OTCPK:SMCAY) reporting earnings?

A

SMC’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 17, 2022.

Q

Is SMC (SMCAY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SMC.

Q

What sector and industry does SMC (SMCAY) operate in?

A

SMC is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.