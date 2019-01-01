QQQ
Fintech Select Ltd is a provider of robust and disruptive Pre-Paid Card programs and mobile banking solutions. The company has enabled these core assets which operate through separate divisions to work together harmoniously to create a new and ubiquitous environment for consumers and businesses alike. It also operates an international call centre that provides fulfillment and customer service support to customers across all the company's platforms. It provides customers with choice, convenience and cost-effective ways to facilitate traditional and crypto financial transactions.

Fintech Select Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Fintech Select (SLXXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fintech Select (OTCPK: SLXXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fintech Select's (SLXXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fintech Select.

Q

What is the target price for Fintech Select (SLXXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fintech Select

Q

Current Stock Price for Fintech Select (SLXXF)?

A

The stock price for Fintech Select (OTCPK: SLXXF) is $0.0339 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fintech Select (SLXXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fintech Select.

Q

When is Fintech Select (OTCPK:SLXXF) reporting earnings?

A

Fintech Select does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fintech Select (SLXXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fintech Select.

Q

What sector and industry does Fintech Select (SLXXF) operate in?

A

Fintech Select is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.