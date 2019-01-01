Fintech Select Ltd is a provider of robust and disruptive Pre-Paid Card programs and mobile banking solutions. The company has enabled these core assets which operate through separate divisions to work together harmoniously to create a new and ubiquitous environment for consumers and businesses alike. It also operates an international call centre that provides fulfillment and customer service support to customers across all the company's platforms. It provides customers with choice, convenience and cost-effective ways to facilitate traditional and crypto financial transactions.