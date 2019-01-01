Scott's Liquid Gold Inc develop, market, and sell high-quality, high-value household and personal care products. Its business is divided into two operating segments: household products and personal care products. Its family of brands includes Scott's Liquid Gold, Alpha Skin Care, Prell, Denorex, Kids N Pets, 7th Heaven by Montagne Jeunesse, and Batiste Dry Shampoo. The company generates a vast majority of its revenues from the personal care products segment.