Range
1.15 - 1.15
Vol / Avg.
0.4K/14.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.9 - 3
Mkt Cap
14.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.15
P/E
-
EPS
-0.2
Shares
12.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
Scott's Liquid Gold Inc develop, market, and sell high-quality, high-value household and personal care products. Its business is divided into two operating segments: household products and personal care products. Its family of brands includes Scott's Liquid Gold, Alpha Skin Care, Prell, Denorex, Kids N Pets, 7th Heaven by Montagne Jeunesse, and Batiste Dry Shampoo. The company generates a vast majority of its revenues from the personal care products segment.

Scott's Liquid Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Scott's Liquid Gold (SLGD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Scott's Liquid Gold (OTCPK: SLGD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Scott's Liquid Gold's (SLGD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Scott's Liquid Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Scott's Liquid Gold (SLGD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Scott's Liquid Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Scott's Liquid Gold (SLGD)?

A

The stock price for Scott's Liquid Gold (OTCPK: SLGD) is $1.15 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:00:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Scott's Liquid Gold (SLGD) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on March 2, 1994.

Q

When is Scott's Liquid Gold (OTCPK:SLGD) reporting earnings?

A

Scott's Liquid Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Scott's Liquid Gold (SLGD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Scott's Liquid Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Scott's Liquid Gold (SLGD) operate in?

A

Scott's Liquid Gold is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.