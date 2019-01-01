QQQ
Range
9.73 - 9.75
Vol / Avg.
3.6K/56.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.61 - 10.28
Mkt Cap
420M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.73
P/E
-
EPS
0.08
Shares
43.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - May 28, 2021, 5:01PM
Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Analyst Ratings

Social Leverage Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Social Leverage (SLAC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Social Leverage (NYSE: SLAC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Social Leverage's (SLAC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Social Leverage.

Q

What is the target price for Social Leverage (SLAC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Social Leverage

Q

Current Stock Price for Social Leverage (SLAC)?

A

The stock price for Social Leverage (NYSE: SLAC) is $9.74 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:35:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Social Leverage (SLAC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Social Leverage.

Q

When is Social Leverage (NYSE:SLAC) reporting earnings?

A

Social Leverage does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Social Leverage (SLAC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Social Leverage.

Q

What sector and industry does Social Leverage (SLAC) operate in?

A

Social Leverage is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.