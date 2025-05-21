EXCLUSIVE: SKYX Secures Deal To Wire 5,700 Smart Homes In Miami's Smart Home Project

SKYX Platforms Corp. SKYX, a smart home tech firm with over 97 patents, announced a major partnership Wednesday with a $3 billion, 63-acre smart city development in Miami's Little River District.

The 63-acre mixed-use urban project, led by SG Holdings (a joint venture of Swerdlow Group, SJM Partners, and Alben Duffie), will feature over 5,700 condos and apartments—including affordable and workforce housing—350,000 sq. ft. of retail, a $35 million Tri-Rail station, and 1.5 million sq. ft. of parks, bike paths, and shuttle lanes.

The company said the project, designed by internationally renowned architecture firm Arquitectonica, will mark the first fully integrated smart home city in Florida.

SKYX will supply over 500,000 units of its advanced plug-and-play smart home technologies, including ceiling outlets, AI-enabled platforms, lighting, emergency products, and more.

Every residential unit will feature SKYX's all-in-one smart platform with built-in WiFi, app and voice controls, intercom, emergency alerts, color-changing lights, and safety sensors. Free internet will be provided across all residential units.

Michael Swerdlow, Founder and CEO of Swerdlow Group and lead partner at SG Holdings, said the $3 billion development aims to transform Miami's urban landscape by integrating advanced technologies like SKYX's smart home platform, bringing lasting value to residents and the community.

Rani Kohen, Founder, Inventor, and Executive Chairman of SKYX, stated, "We are proud to collaborate with Miami on an urban mix-use smart city project of this magnitude in the heart of the city. Our advanced plug & play smart platform was designed to support the next generation of urban developments, and we look forward to the opportunity to contribute to a connected, safer, and more efficient living environment."

Backed by U.S. and global manufacturers, SKYX's role in the project supports its long-term recurring revenue strategy through product upgrades, subscriptions, and platform integrations. The development marks the first smart home city of its kind in Florida.

