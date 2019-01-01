QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/19.2K
Div / Yield
0.11/0.54%
52 Wk
12.11 - 20.02
Mkt Cap
4.1B
Payout Ratio
4.57
Open
-
P/E
8.77
EPS
68.08
Shares
206.7M
Outstanding
As the 22nd- largest commercial bank in Japan, Shinsei Bank has a colorful history of market boom and bust, owing to past excessive real estate lending practices. Shinsei remains under government ownership, as it has yet to meet profit targets that would enable the government to exit its 17.7% stake. Formerly known as the most prestigious corporate bank in Japan, this boutique bank is expanding into consumer finance for retail clients and is originating structured finance transactions for institutional customers, albeit with limited resources.

Shinsei Bank Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Shinsei Bank (SKLKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Shinsei Bank (OTCPK: SKLKF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Shinsei Bank's (SKLKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Shinsei Bank.

Q

What is the target price for Shinsei Bank (SKLKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Shinsei Bank

Q

Current Stock Price for Shinsei Bank (SKLKF)?

A

The stock price for Shinsei Bank (OTCPK: SKLKF) is $20.02 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 16:28:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Shinsei Bank (SKLKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shinsei Bank.

Q

When is Shinsei Bank (OTCPK:SKLKF) reporting earnings?

A

Shinsei Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Shinsei Bank (SKLKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Shinsei Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does Shinsei Bank (SKLKF) operate in?

A

Shinsei Bank is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.