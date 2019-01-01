QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/20.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.12
Mkt Cap
12M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
66.04
EPS
0
Shares
234.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sirios Resources Inc is engaged in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources. The company aims to discover a world-class gold deposit in the James Bay region, in Quebec, Canada. The company owns projects such as Cheechoo, Aquilon, Niska, Solo and Pontax. The firm's flagship project is the Cheechoo gold project. The Pontax property, located in James Bay, Quebec.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sirios Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sirios Resources (SIREF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sirios Resources (OTCPK: SIREF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sirios Resources's (SIREF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sirios Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Sirios Resources (SIREF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sirios Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Sirios Resources (SIREF)?

A

The stock price for Sirios Resources (OTCPK: SIREF) is $0.0511 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:03:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sirios Resources (SIREF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sirios Resources.

Q

When is Sirios Resources (OTCPK:SIREF) reporting earnings?

A

Sirios Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sirios Resources (SIREF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sirios Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Sirios Resources (SIREF) operate in?

A

Sirios Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.