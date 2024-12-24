NeueHealth, Limoneira And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With U.S. stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

NeueHealth, Inc. NEUE announced it has entered into a definitive merger to be acquired for $7.33 per share. NeueHealth shares surged 64.7% to $7.10 in premarket trading.

announced it has entered into a definitive merger to be acquired for $7.33 per share. NeueHealth shares surged 64.7% to $7.10 in premarket trading. SIFCO Industries, Inc . SIF reported a loss of 33 cents per share for the fourth quarter, versus a year-ago loss of 53 cents per share, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly sales of $21.66 million, up from $19.03 million in the year-ago period. SIFCO Industries shares fell 19% to $3.25.

. reported a loss of 33 cents per share for the fourth quarter, versus a year-ago loss of 53 cents per share, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly sales of $21.66 million, up from $19.03 million in the year-ago period. SIFCO Industries shares fell 19% to $3.25. Carbon Revolution Public Limited Company CREV announced it has reached an agreement with OIC for a further $25 million in financing to support the ongoing liquidity of the business. Carbon Revolution shares jumped 67% to $6.50 in the premarket trading session.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Limoneira Company LMNR posted an adjusted net loss of $1.6 million, or 9 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of $2.6 million, or 15 cents per share. Its total net revenue rose to $43.9 million from $41.4 million in the year-ago quarter. Limoneira shares fell 2% to $26.83.

posted an adjusted net loss of $1.6 million, or 9 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of $2.6 million, or 15 cents per share. Its total net revenue rose to $43.9 million from $41.4 million in the year-ago quarter. Limoneira shares fell 2% to $26.83. Venu Holding Corporation VENU posted a loss of 13 cents per share for the third quarter. Its sales rose to $5.45 million from $3.91 million a year ago. Venu Holding shares gained 5.4% to $9.50.

Check This Out:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock