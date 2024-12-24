NeueHealth, Limoneira And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- NeueHealth, Inc. NEUE announced it has entered into a definitive merger to be acquired for $7.33 per share. NeueHealth shares surged 64.7% to $7.10 in premarket trading.
- SIFCO Industries, Inc. SIF reported a loss of 33 cents per share for the fourth quarter, versus a year-ago loss of 53 cents per share, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly sales of $21.66 million, up from $19.03 million in the year-ago period. SIFCO Industries shares fell 19% to $3.25.
- Carbon Revolution Public Limited Company CREV announced it has reached an agreement with OIC for a further $25 million in financing to support the ongoing liquidity of the business. Carbon Revolution shares jumped 67% to $6.50 in the premarket trading session.
Check out our premarket coverage here
- Limoneira Company LMNR posted an adjusted net loss of $1.6 million, or 9 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of $2.6 million, or 15 cents per share. Its total net revenue rose to $43.9 million from $41.4 million in the year-ago quarter. Limoneira shares fell 2% to $26.83.
- Venu Holding Corporation VENU posted a loss of 13 cents per share for the third quarter. Its sales rose to $5.45 million from $3.91 million a year ago. Venu Holding shares gained 5.4% to $9.50.
Check This Out:
Photo courtesy: Shutterstock
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in