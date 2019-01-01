Sinopharm Gr Co Stock (OTC:SHTDY), Guidance and Forecast

|Day High/Low10.51 - 10.88
|52 Week High/Low10.39 - 12.88
|Open / Close10.51 / 10.87
|Float / Outstanding- / 624.1M
|Vol / Avg.196.3K / 23.3K
|Mkt Cap6.8B
|P/E6.24
|50d Avg. Price11.52
|Div / Yield0.56/4.95%
|Payout Ratio27.99
|EPS-
|Total Float-
Companies issue guidance, or expectations of future EPS and revenue, so investors have a sense of how much money a company will make in a future period.
There have been no specific sales or earnings guidance reported for Sinopharm Gr Co in recent months.
