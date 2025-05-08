May 8, 2025 2:36 PM 1 min read

Steven Madden's 3-Pronged Tariff Mitigation Plan Stands Out To Analyst

by Priya Nigam Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

While Steven Madden Ltd SHOO reported a "significant" earnings beat on Wednesday, Telsey Advisory Group reported that the company withdrew its full-year guidance due to tariff-related uncertainty.

The Steven Madden Analyst: Analyst Dana Telsey maintained a Market Perform rating and price of $24.

The Steven Madden Thesis: The company completed the acquisition of Kurt Geiger, which nicely complements the existing business as "it skews higher end and more towards handbags," Telsey said in the note.

Check out other analyst stock ratings.

Management withdrew its 2025 guidance, due to uncertainty associated with tariffs, which was not surprising given the company's exposure to China for sourcing, she added.

The analyst highlighted that Steven Madden plans to follow a three-pronged tariff mitigation strategy:

  • Moving production out of China
  • Negotiating with suppliers for price concessions
  • Taking price on products

Management indicated that these changes would position the company for long-term growth, she stated.

"Overall, we believe SHOO has been bringing trend-right products to market quickly, growing its apparel and accessories business, and expanding internationally," Dana further wrote.

SHOO Price Action: Shares of Steven Madden had risen by 2% to $23.90 at the time of publication Thursday.

Loading...
Loading...

Read More:

Photo: Shutterstock

SHOO Logo
SHOOSteven Madden Ltd
$23.29-2.35%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
11.06
Growth
54.07
Quality
20.96
Value
79.90
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Posted In:
Analyst ColorEarnings BeatsReiterationAnalyst RatingsMoversTrading IdeasDana TelseyExpert IdeasStories That MatterTelsey Advisory Group
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved