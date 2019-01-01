Sinopec Shanghai (NYSE:SHI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai
Sinopec Shanghai Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Sinopec Shanghai (NYSE: SHI) was reported by Citigroup on February 12, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting SHI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Sinopec Shanghai (NYSE: SHI) was provided by Citigroup, and Sinopec Shanghai downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Sinopec Shanghai, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Sinopec Shanghai was filed on February 12, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 12, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Sinopec Shanghai (SHI) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Sinopec Shanghai (SHI) is trading at is $19.69, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.