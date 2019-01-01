Shield Therapeutics PLC is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of late stage, hospital-focused pharmaceuticals which address areas of high unmet medical need. The company's operating segments which is based on key products include Feraccru, used as a novel oral treatment for iron deficiency anemia in patients, which is commercially available and PT20 used in treating hyperphosphatemia, which is in its last stage of completion. It generates maximum revenue from Feraccru segment.