You can purchase shares of Sinopec Shanghai (NYSE: SHI) through any online brokerage.
The latest price target for Sinopec Shanghai (NYSE: SHI) was reported by Citigroup on February 12, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SHI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Sinopec Shanghai (NYSE: SHI) is $22.33 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:58:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $1.32 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 30, 2021 to stockholders of record on June 18, 2021.
Sinopec Shanghai’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 24, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Sinopec Shanghai.
Sinopec Shanghai is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.