Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd is a Chinese petrochemical company. The company's operating segment includes Synthetic fibers; Resins and plastics; Intermediate petrochemicals; Petroleum products; Trading of petrochemical products and Others. It generates maximum revenue from the Petroleum products segment. The petroleum products segment is equipped with crude oil refinery facilities used to produce qualified refined gasoline, fuel, diesel oil, heavy oil and liquefied petroleum gas, and provide raw materials for the group's downstream petrochemical processing facilities.

Sinopec Shanghai Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sinopec Shanghai (SHI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sinopec Shanghai (NYSE: SHI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sinopec Shanghai's (SHI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sinopec Shanghai (SHI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sinopec Shanghai (NYSE: SHI) was reported by Citigroup on February 12, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SHI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sinopec Shanghai (SHI)?

A

The stock price for Sinopec Shanghai (NYSE: SHI) is $22.33 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:58:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sinopec Shanghai (SHI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.32 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 30, 2021 to stockholders of record on June 18, 2021.

Q

When is Sinopec Shanghai (NYSE:SHI) reporting earnings?

A

Sinopec Shanghai’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 24, 2022.

Q

Is Sinopec Shanghai (SHI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sinopec Shanghai.

Q

What sector and industry does Sinopec Shanghai (SHI) operate in?

A

Sinopec Shanghai is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.