Shin-Etsu Chemical
(OTCPK:SHECY)
36.21
0.11[0.30%]
At close: Jun 2
34.8917
-1.3183[-3.64%]
After Hours: 7:23AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low35.69 - 36.27
52 Week High/Low32.79 - 48.91
Open / Close35.8 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 1.7B
Vol / Avg.649.1K / 137.5K
Mkt Cap60.2B
P/E17.7
50d Avg. Price35.58
Div / Yield0.66/1.83%
Payout Ratio27.49
EPS79.58
Total Float-

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTC:SHECY), Dividends

Shin-Etsu Chemical issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Shin-Etsu Chemical generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Shin-Etsu Chemical Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Shin-Etsu Chemical (SHECY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shin-Etsu Chemical.

Q
What date did I need to own Shin-Etsu Chemical (SHECY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shin-Etsu Chemical (SHECY). The last dividend payout was on December 4, 2012 and was $0.13

Q
How much per share is the next Shin-Etsu Chemical (SHECY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shin-Etsu Chemical (SHECY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.13 on December 4, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCPK:SHECY)?
A

The most current yield for Shin-Etsu Chemical (SHECY) is 0.00% and is payable next on December 4, 2012

