Sagimet Biosciences Stock (NASDAQ:SGMT), Short Interest Report

|Open7.090
|Close8.180
|Vol / Avg.101.196K / 165.576K
|Mkt Cap187.122M
|Day Range7.010 - 8.740
|52 Wk Range6.540 - 18.330
Short interest for Sagimet Biosciences gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Sagimet Biosciences's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for Sagimet Biosciences gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Sagimet Biosciences's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for Sagimet Biosciences gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Sagimet Biosciences's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for Sagimet Biosciences gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Sagimet Biosciences's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for Sagimet Biosciences gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Sagimet Biosciences's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for Sagimet Biosciences gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Sagimet Biosciences's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for Sagimet Biosciences gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Sagimet Biosciences's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for Sagimet Biosciences gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Sagimet Biosciences's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for Sagimet Biosciences gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Sagimet Biosciences's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?