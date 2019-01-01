Sagimet Biosciences Inc
(NASDAQ:SGMT)
$8.18
0.99[13.77%]
Last update: 4:02PM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
Get Real Time Here
$8.18
0[0.00%]
Open7.090Close8.180
Vol / Avg.101.196K / 165.576KMkt Cap187.122M
Day Range7.010 - 8.74052 Wk Range6.540 - 18.330

Sagimet Biosciences Stock (NASDAQ:SGMT), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Sagimet Biosciences gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Sagimet Biosciences's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

545.3K

Short Interest %

3.46%

Days to Cover

3.61
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Sagimet Biosciences Stock (NASDAQ:SGMT), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Sagimet Biosciences gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Sagimet Biosciences's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

545.3K

Short Interest %

3.46%

Days to Cover

3.61
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Sagimet Biosciences Stock (NASDAQ:SGMT), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Sagimet Biosciences gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Sagimet Biosciences's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

545.3K

Short Interest %

3.46%

Days to Cover

3.61
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Sagimet Biosciences Stock (NASDAQ:SGMT), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Sagimet Biosciences gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Sagimet Biosciences's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

545.3K

Short Interest %

3.46%

Days to Cover

3.61
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Sagimet Biosciences Stock (NASDAQ:SGMT), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Sagimet Biosciences gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Sagimet Biosciences's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

545.3K

Short Interest %

3.46%

Days to Cover

3.61
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Sagimet Biosciences Stock (NASDAQ:SGMT), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Sagimet Biosciences gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Sagimet Biosciences's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

545.3K

Short Interest %

3.46%

Days to Cover

3.61
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Sagimet Biosciences Stock (NASDAQ:SGMT), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Sagimet Biosciences gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Sagimet Biosciences's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

545.3K

Short Interest %

3.46%

Days to Cover

3.61
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Sagimet Biosciences Stock (NASDAQ:SGMT), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Sagimet Biosciences gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Sagimet Biosciences's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

545.3K

Short Interest %

3.46%

Days to Cover

3.61
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Sagimet Biosciences Stock (NASDAQ:SGMT), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Sagimet Biosciences gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Sagimet Biosciences's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

545.3K

Short Interest %

3.46%

Days to Cover

3.61
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved