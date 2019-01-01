Sagimet Biosciences Stock (NASDAQ:SGMT) Earnings Dates and Earning Calls

Earnings Date Aug 21 EPS $-35.800 Quarterly Revenue $0K Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30) –

Earnings History

Q When is Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT) reporting earnings? A Sagimet Biosciences ( SGMT ) is scheduled to report earnings on November 11, 2023 . The last reported earnings were for reported on August 21, 2023 for Q2 . Q What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT)? A The Actual EPS was $-35.80 , which missed the estimate of $0.00 . Q What were Sagimet Biosciences’s (NASDAQ:SGMT) revenues? A The Actual Revenue was $0K , which hit the estimate of $0K .

