Sagimet Biosciences Inc
(NASDAQ:SGMT)
$8.18
0.99[13.77%]
Last update: 4:02PM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
$8.18
0[0.00%]
Open7.090Close8.180
Vol / Avg.101.196K / 165.576KMkt Cap187.122M
Day Range7.010 - 8.74052 Wk Range6.540 - 18.330

Sagimet Biosciences Stock (NASDAQ:SGMT) Earnings Dates and Earning Calls

Sagimet Biosciences reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Aug 21

EPS

$-35.800

Quarterly Revenue

$0K

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

Earnings History

Q

When is Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT) reporting earnings?

A

Sagimet Biosciences (SGMT) is scheduled to report earnings on November 11, 2023. The last reported earnings were for reported on August 21, 2023 for Q2.

Q

What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT)?

A

The Actual EPS was $-35.80, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q

What were Sagimet Biosciences’s (NASDAQ:SGMT) revenues?

A

The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.

