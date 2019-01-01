Strong Global Entertainment Inc
(AMEX:SGE)
$2.085
-0.005[-0.24%]
Last update: 8:00PM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
$1.88
-0.2050[-9.83%]
Open2.150Close2.085
Vol / Avg.1.175K / 14.853KMkt Cap16.146M
Day Range2.000 - 2.19052 Wk Range1.640 - 4.350

Strong Global Stock (AMEX:SGE) Earnings Dates and Earning Calls

Strong Global reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Aug 10

EPS

$-0.060

Quarterly Revenue

$17.8M

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

$49.1M

Earnings History

Q

When is Strong Global (AMEX:SGE) reporting earnings?

A

Strong Global (SGE) is scheduled to report earnings on November 15, 2023. The last reported earnings were for reported on August 10, 2023 for Q2.

Q

What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Strong Global (AMEX:SGE)?

A

The Actual EPS was $-0.06, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q

What were Strong Global’s (AMEX:SGE) revenues?

A

The Actual Revenue was $17.8M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

