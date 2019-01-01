Strong Global Entertainment Inc
(AMEX:SGE)
$1.88
-0.21[-10.05%]
Last update: 7:47PM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
Get Real Time Here
$1.88
0[0.00%]
Open2.150Close2.085
Vol / Avg.1.175K / 14.853KMkt Cap14.558M
Day Range2.000 - 2.19052 Wk Range1.640 - 4.350

Strong Global Stock (AMEX:SGE), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Strong Global gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Strong Global's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

6.5K

Short Interest %

0.37%

Days to Cover

1
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Strong Global Stock (AMEX:SGE), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Strong Global gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Strong Global's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

6.5K

Short Interest %

0.37%

Days to Cover

1
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Strong Global Stock (AMEX:SGE), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Strong Global gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Strong Global's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

6.5K

Short Interest %

0.37%

Days to Cover

1
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Strong Global Stock (AMEX:SGE), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Strong Global gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Strong Global's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

6.5K

Short Interest %

0.37%

Days to Cover

1
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Strong Global Stock (AMEX:SGE), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Strong Global gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Strong Global's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

6.5K

Short Interest %

0.37%

Days to Cover

1
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Strong Global Stock (AMEX:SGE), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Strong Global gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Strong Global's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

6.5K

Short Interest %

0.37%

Days to Cover

1
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Strong Global Stock (AMEX:SGE), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Strong Global gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Strong Global's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

6.5K

Short Interest %

0.37%

Days to Cover

1
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Strong Global Stock (AMEX:SGE), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Strong Global gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Strong Global's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

6.5K

Short Interest %

0.37%

Days to Cover

1
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Strong Global Stock (AMEX:SGE), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Strong Global gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Strong Global's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

6.5K

Short Interest %

0.37%

Days to Cover

1
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved