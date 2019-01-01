QQQ
Range
10.2 - 10.72
Vol / Avg.
30.5K/39.1K
Div / Yield
0.41/3.83%
52 Wk
7.46 - 11.11
Mkt Cap
17B
Payout Ratio
19.2
Open
10.36
P/E
12.93
EPS
0
Shares
1.6B
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Standard Bank Group Ltd provides banking and other financial services for its customers in roughly 20 countries in sub-Saharan Africa. Its two biggest business segments are personal and business banking and corporate and investment banking. The company earns most of its income from the personal and business banking segment, where it offers credit cards, mortgages, vehicle loans, insurance, and other lending and transactional products. The company generates nearly all its income in Africa, with most coming from South Africa.

Standard Bank Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Standard Bank Group (SGBLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Standard Bank Group (OTCPK: SGBLY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Standard Bank Group's (SGBLY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Standard Bank Group.

Q

What is the target price for Standard Bank Group (SGBLY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Standard Bank Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Standard Bank Group (SGBLY)?

A

The stock price for Standard Bank Group (OTCPK: SGBLY) is $10.72 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Standard Bank Group (SGBLY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 27, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 13, 2018.

Q

When is Standard Bank Group (OTCPK:SGBLY) reporting earnings?

A

Standard Bank Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Standard Bank Group (SGBLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Standard Bank Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Standard Bank Group (SGBLY) operate in?

A

Standard Bank Group is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.