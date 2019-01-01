ñol

Saga Communications
(NASDAQ:SGA)
22.67
-0.15[-0.66%]
Last update: 9:30AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low22.67 - 22.67
52 Week High/Low20.2 - 27.49
Open / Close22.67 / -
Float / Outstanding2.6M / 6.1M
Vol / Avg.0.6K / 6.1K
Mkt Cap137.2M
P/E11.89
50d Avg. Price22.89
Div / Yield0.64/2.80%
Payout Ratio33.33
EPS0.2
Total Float2.6M

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA), Dividends

Saga Communications issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Saga Communications generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.78%

Annual Dividend

$0.64

Last Dividend

Mar 21
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Saga Communications Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Saga Communications (SGA) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Saga Communications. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.16 on April 8, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Saga Communications (SGA) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Saga Communications (SGA). The last dividend payout was on April 8, 2022 and was $0.16

Q
How much per share is the next Saga Communications (SGA) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Saga Communications (SGA). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.16 on April 8, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA)?
A

Saga Communications has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Saga Communications (SGA) was $0.16 and was paid out next on April 8, 2022.

