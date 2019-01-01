ñol

Security Federal
(OTCPK:SFDL)
29.50
00
Last update: 3:21PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low28.17 - 35
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding2.1M / 3.3M
Vol / Avg.0K / 0.8K
Mkt Cap96M
P/E8.6
50d Avg. Price31.75
Div / Yield0.48/1.63%
Payout Ratio13.12
EPS0.48
Total Float-

Security Federal (OTC:SFDL), Dividends

Security Federal issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Security Federal generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.45%

Annual Dividend

$0.48

Last Dividend

May 31
Ex-Date
Security Federal Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Security Federal (SFDL) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Security Federal. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.12 on June 15, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Security Federal (SFDL) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Security Federal ($SFDL) will be on June 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Security Federal (SFDL) shares by May 31, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Security Federal (SFDL) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Security Federal (SFDL) will be on May 27, 2022 and will be $0.12

Q
What is the dividend yield for Security Federal (OTCPK:SFDL)?
A

Security Federal has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Security Federal (SFDL) was $0.12 and was paid out next on June 15, 2022.

