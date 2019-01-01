QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.4K
Div / Yield
0.48/1.46%
52 Wk
29.2 - 37
Mkt Cap
107M
Payout Ratio
11.2
Open
-
P/E
8.37
EPS
0.63
Shares
3.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Security Federal Corp and its subsidiaries are involved in the business of providing commercial and personal banking services as well as auto, business, home, and health insurance. The primary business of the company is to accept deposits from the general public and originating commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans consumer loans as well as mortgage loans to buy or refinance one-to-four family residential real estate. It also originates construction loans and loans for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions and commercial projects. The bank also operates Security federal trust and investments that offer trust, financial planning, and financial management services.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Security Federal Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Security Federal (SFDL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Security Federal (OTCPK: SFDL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Security Federal's (SFDL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Security Federal.

Q

What is the target price for Security Federal (SFDL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Security Federal

Q

Current Stock Price for Security Federal (SFDL)?

A

The stock price for Security Federal (OTCPK: SFDL) is $32.9 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 20:48:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Security Federal (SFDL) pay a dividend?

A

The next Security Federal (SFDL) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.

Q

When is Security Federal (OTCPK:SFDL) reporting earnings?

A

Security Federal does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Security Federal (SFDL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Security Federal.

Q

What sector and industry does Security Federal (SFDL) operate in?

A

Security Federal is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.