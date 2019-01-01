Security Federal Corp and its subsidiaries are involved in the business of providing commercial and personal banking services as well as auto, business, home, and health insurance. The primary business of the company is to accept deposits from the general public and originating commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans consumer loans as well as mortgage loans to buy or refinance one-to-four family residential real estate. It also originates construction loans and loans for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions and commercial projects. The bank also operates Security federal trust and investments that offer trust, financial planning, and financial management services.