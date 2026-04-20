Earnings Scheduled For April 20, 2026

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• SmartFinancial (NYSE:SMBK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $53.55 million.

• Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $63.35 million.

• Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $193.57 million.

• Investar Holding (NASDAQ:ISTR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $36.48 million.

• Ennis (NYSE:EBF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $95.10 million.

• Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $4.81 billion.

• Nano X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $3.99 million.

• Dynex Cap (NYSE:DX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $67.37 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $375.99 million.

• Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.79 per share on revenue of $5.08 billion.

• Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $115.39 million.

• Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $858.06 million.

• State Street SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSE:PSK) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.58 per share on revenue of $3.28 billion.

• RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $32.41 million.

• BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.31 per share on revenue of $549.39 million.

• Netstreit (NYSE:NTST) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $56.00 million.

• Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $58.39 million.

• Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.96 per share on revenue of $705.37 million.

• Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $34.91 million.

• Servisfirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $162.59 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.