Senseonics Holdings (AMEX:SENS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Senseonics Holdings (AMEX:SENS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Senseonics Holdings reported in-line EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.03.

Revenue was down $365.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 10.73% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Senseonics Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.06 -0.03 -0.05 EPS Actual 0.19 0.08 -0.42 -0.04 Revenue Estimate 3.98M 3.52M 2.89M 2.16M Revenue Actual 4.00M 3.53M 3.29M 2.85M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.