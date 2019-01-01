ñol

Senseonics Holdings
(AMEX:SENS)
1.1797
0.0297[2.58%]
Last update: 11:37AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low1.13 - 1.18
52 Week High/Low0.77 - 4.58
Open / Close1.14 / -
Float / Outstanding454.3M / 463.3M
Vol / Avg.852K / 5.6M
Mkt Cap546.5M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.51
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.19
Total Float454.3M

Senseonics Holdings (AMEX:SENS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Senseonics Holdings reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 10

EPS

$-0.030

Quarterly Revenue

$2.5M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$2.5M

Earnings Recap

Senseonics Holdings (AMEX:SENS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Senseonics Holdings reported in-line EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.03.

Revenue was down $365.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 10.73% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Senseonics Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.06 -0.03 -0.05
EPS Actual 0.19 0.08 -0.42 -0.04
Revenue Estimate 3.98M 3.52M 2.89M 2.16M
Revenue Actual 4.00M 3.53M 3.29M 2.85M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Senseonics Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Senseonics Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is Senseonics Holdings (AMEX:SENS) reporting earnings?
A

Senseonics Holdings (SENS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Senseonics Holdings (AMEX:SENS)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.12, which beat the estimate of $-0.13.

Q
What were Senseonics Holdings’s (AMEX:SENS) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $814K, which missed the estimate of $850K.

