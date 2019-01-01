QQQ
Range
7.37 - 7.57
Vol / Avg.
144.5K/52.5K
Div / Yield
0.27/3.65%
52 Wk
7.37 - 10.93
Mkt Cap
5.2B
Payout Ratio
29.6
Open
7.43
P/E
8.33
EPS
36.15
Shares
692M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
Seiko Epson Corp is a Japan-based electronics manufacturer of printers and imaging equipment. The firm's product portfolio includes inkjet, dot matrix, and laser printers, scanners, desktop computers, business, multimedia and home theatre projectors, large home theatre televisions, robots and industrial automation equipment, point of sale docket printers and cash registers, laptops, integrated circuits, and associated electronic components. The firm has operations in the Americas, Middle East and Africa, Australia, and Asia-Pacific regions.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.320
REV2.606B

Analyst Ratings

Seiko Epson Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Seiko Epson (SEKEY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Seiko Epson (OTCPK: SEKEY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Seiko Epson's (SEKEY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Seiko Epson.

Q

What is the target price for Seiko Epson (SEKEY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Seiko Epson

Q

Current Stock Price for Seiko Epson (SEKEY)?

A

The stock price for Seiko Epson (OTCPK: SEKEY) is $7.542 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:55:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Seiko Epson (SEKEY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 1969 to stockholders of record on March 26, 2015.

Q

When is Seiko Epson (OTCPK:SEKEY) reporting earnings?

A

Seiko Epson’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Seiko Epson (SEKEY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Seiko Epson.

Q

What sector and industry does Seiko Epson (SEKEY) operate in?

A

Seiko Epson is in the Information Technology sector and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.