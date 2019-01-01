Seiko Epson (OTC:SEKEY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 28
EPS
$0.380
Quarterly Revenue
$2.4B
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$296.1B
Earnings History
Seiko Epson Questions & Answers
When is Seiko Epson (OTCPK:SEKEY) reporting earnings?
Seiko Epson (SEKEY) is scheduled to report earnings on July 29, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Seiko Epson (OTCPK:SEKEY)?
The Actual EPS was $0.13, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Seiko Epson’s (OTCPK:SEKEY) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $2.3B, which beat the estimate of $0K.
