Seiko Epson
(OTCPK:SEKEY)
8.54
0.17[2.03%]
Last update: 11:29AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low8.49 - 8.54
52 Week High/Low6.67 - 10.93
Open / Close8.49 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 692M
Vol / Avg.1.7K / 70.9K
Mkt Cap5.9B
P/E10.26
50d Avg. Price7.48
Div / Yield0.27/3.28%
Payout Ratio29.6
EPS36.15
Total Float-

Seiko Epson (OTC:SEKEY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Seiko Epson reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 28

EPS

$0.380

Quarterly Revenue

$2.4B

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$296.1B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Seiko Epson using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Seiko Epson Questions & Answers

Q
When is Seiko Epson (OTCPK:SEKEY) reporting earnings?
A

Seiko Epson (SEKEY) is scheduled to report earnings on July 29, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q4.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Seiko Epson (OTCPK:SEKEY)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.13, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Seiko Epson’s (OTCPK:SEKEY) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $2.3B, which beat the estimate of $0K.

