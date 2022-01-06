Ambarella, Seeing Machines Partner Over Occupant, Driver Monitoring System Solutions
- AI vision silicon company Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) collaborated with Seeing Machines Ltd (OTC: SEEMF) to bring integrated Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and occupant and driver monitoring system (OMS and DMS) solutions to the market.
- The technology combination will bring Seeing Machines' OMS and DMS technology solutions to Ambarella's CV2x CVflow family of edge AI perception systems on chip (SoCs).
- Seeing Machines is an advanced computer vision technology company that designs AI-powered operator monitoring systems to improve transport safety.
- Ambarella's SoCs target standalone and integrated DMS, OMS, and forward-facing ADAS cameras.
- As part of this collaboration, Seeing Machines will enable its embedded Driver Monitoring Engine (e-DME) software to provide a highly optimized, accelerated "back end."
- Price Action: AMBA shares traded higher by 2.78% at $169.99 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
