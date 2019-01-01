QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Vivid Seats Inc is an online ticket marketplace for connecting fans to the live events, artists, and teams they love. It is the official ticketing partner by brands in the entertainment industry providing tickets for sports, concerts, theatres and comedy.

Analyst Ratings

Vivid Seats Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vivid Seats (SEATW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vivid Seats (NASDAQ: SEATW) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Vivid Seats's (SEATW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vivid Seats.

Q

What is the target price for Vivid Seats (SEATW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vivid Seats

Q

Current Stock Price for Vivid Seats (SEATW)?

A

The stock price for Vivid Seats (NASDAQ: SEATW) is $3.1113 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Vivid Seats (SEATW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vivid Seats.

Q

When is Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEATW) reporting earnings?

A

Vivid Seats does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vivid Seats (SEATW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vivid Seats.

Q

What sector and industry does Vivid Seats (SEATW) operate in?

A

Vivid Seats is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.