QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
16.55 - 17.05
Vol / Avg.
37.4K/22.1K
Div / Yield
0.45/2.64%
52 Wk
16.1 - 20.96
Mkt Cap
12.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
16.72
P/E
80.06
EPS
0
Shares
731.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Aug 6, 2021, 7:14AM
Benzinga - Jul 21, 2021, 5:05AM
Benzinga - Jun 22, 2021, 2:37PM
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Sodexo is one of the largest food-service companies globally, operating in more than 80 countries with annual sales of over EUR 21 billion. Sodexo's model stems from operating on-premise catering facilities, rather than centralised industrial kitchens. While food services remains the largest business segment (52% of revenue in 2021), the company has actively pursued a strategy of diversifying its business activities into other areas, such as facilities-management services, which now represents 44% of group revenue.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sodexo Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sodexo (SDXAY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sodexo (OTCPK: SDXAY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sodexo's (SDXAY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sodexo.

Q

What is the target price for Sodexo (SDXAY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sodexo (OTCPK: SDXAY) was reported by Morgan Stanley on August 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SDXAY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sodexo (SDXAY)?

A

The stock price for Sodexo (OTCPK: SDXAY) is $17.05 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:52:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sodexo (SDXAY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.77 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2013 to stockholders of record on January 25, 2013.

Q

When is Sodexo (OTCPK:SDXAY) reporting earnings?

A

Sodexo does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sodexo (SDXAY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sodexo.

Q

What sector and industry does Sodexo (SDXAY) operate in?

A

Sodexo is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.