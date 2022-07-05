Smoothies May Be The Solution To Getting Kids To Eat Breakfast At School

Everyone knows the phrase, “Breakfast is the most important meal of the day,” and according to numerous studies, it’s likely accurate.

According to a study from the Food Research & Action Center, children who have access to breakfast at school have:

Better performance on standardized tests

Significantly higher scores in spelling, reading and math

Improved attendance, behavior and academic performance as well as decreased tardiness

Higher levels of concentration, alertness, comprehension, memory and learning

Better cognitive function, attention and memory

Improved performance on mathematical tasks, vocabulary tests, demanding mental tasks and reaction to frustration

Fewer examples of depression, anxiety and hyperactivity

And while a healthy, nutritionally balanced school breakfast is something every child needs, unfortunately, many do not participate. While experts believe the reasons for this range from a lack of sleep to a poor morning routine or lethargy after a night of studying for tests, the less-discussed reasons include feeling rushed in the morning or not liking the breakfast choices they get in school.

While traditional school food service companies such as Aramark Corp. ARMK and Sodexo SDXAY are continuing to look for solutions for finicky school children, one company has found tremendous success by offering a quick and nutritional option more aligned to a child’s palette in the 2020s. In other words, something besides fruits and vegetables that often end up in cafeteria trash cans.

Barfresh Food Group Inc. BRFH, a Los Angeles, California, developer and distributor of ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, has found a hit in its Twist & Go smoothie offering. With a proprietary system, the company is delivering refrigerated beverages that are quick, cost efficient and healthy to an increasing number of schools.

Launched by the company in 2020, Twist & Go is a single-serve bottled smoothie developed primarily for schools. It comes in three flavor varieties — strawberry banana, mango pineapple and peach. There is no preparation needed by school food service personnel, it is free from fat, cholesterol, artificial preservatives, artificial flavors, added sugars and coloring. Each serving contains a half cup of fruit and 4 ounces of yogurt plus 5 grams of protein.

Barfresh’s Twist & Go also meets U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) guidelines under its Child Nutrition Program making it reimbursable to the schools by the federal government and qualifies for the USDAs Smart Snack program. The company has already shipped the product to school breakfast programs in most states and many countries.

For more information on Twist & Go, visit www.barfresh.com.

