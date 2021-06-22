Kellogg Expands Partnership With Sodexo For Plant-Based Burgers
- Kellogg Company’s (NYSE: K) Away From Home is expanding its existing partnership with Sodexo SA (OTC: SDXAY) for three years to deliver a plant-based, meat-like experience with the new Incogmeato by MorningStar Farms Burger Patties at more than 3,000 locations.
- Sodexo already serves the Spicy Black Bean Burger by MorningStar Farms.
- Incogmeato Burger Patties offer 19 grams of 100% plant-based protein and sizzle, sear, and taste just like beef.
- “We’re excited to expand our partnership with Kellogg’s Away From Home to offer our meat-loving customers a plant-based protein, who want to make more sustainable and plant-based choices without sacrificing what they love about meat,” said Rob Morasco, Senior Director of Culinary Development at Sodexo.
- Price action: K shares are trading lower by 0.34% at $63.95 on the last check Tuesday.
