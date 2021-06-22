 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Kellogg Expands Partnership With Sodexo For Plant-Based Burgers

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 22, 2021 2:37pm   Comments
Share:
Kellogg Expands Partnership With Sodexo For Plant-Based Burgers
  • Kellogg Company’s (NYSE: K) Away From Home is expanding its existing partnership with Sodexo SA (OTC: SDXAY) for three years to deliver a plant-based, meat-like experience with the new Incogmeato by MorningStar Farms Burger Patties at more than 3,000 locations. 
  • Sodexo already serves the Spicy Black Bean Burger by MorningStar Farms.
  • Incogmeato Burger Patties offer 19 grams of 100% plant-based protein and sizzle, sear, and taste just like beef.
  • “We’re excited to expand our partnership with Kellogg’s Away From Home to offer our meat-loving customers a plant-based protein, who want to make more sustainable and plant-based choices without sacrificing what they love about meat,” said Rob Morasco, Senior Director of Culinary Development at Sodexo. 
  • Price action: K shares are trading lower by 0.34% at $63.95 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (K)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 22, 2021
Kellogg: Return On Capital Employed Insights
Kellogg: Return On Capital Employed Insights
Kellogg Challenges Pop-Tart Addicts With New Mystery Flavor: What You Need To Know
A Look Into Kellogg's Price Over Earnings
Carnival And American Airlines Soar As The SPY Closes Higher
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com