Sodexo (OTC:SDXAY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Sodexo (OTCPK: SDXAY) was reported by Morgan Stanley on August 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting SDXAY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Sodexo (OTCPK: SDXAY) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Sodexo downgraded their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Sodexo, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Sodexo was filed on August 6, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 6, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Sodexo (SDXAY) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Sodexo (SDXAY) is trading at is $14.77, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
