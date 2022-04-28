 Skip to main content

Ball, Sodexo Expand Partnership For Recyclable Aluminum Cups
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2022 2:38pm   Comments
Ball, Sodexo Expand Partnership For Recyclable Aluminum Cups
  • Ball Corp (NYSE: BLL) has expanded its multi-year partnership with Sodexo (OTC: SDXAY) Sodexo Live! to bring recyclable Ball aluminum cups to communities visiting major venues and events across the U.S. and Canada.
  • The company has designed lightweight aluminum cups to bring beverage packaging circularity to sports and entertainment venues.
  • The move is also in line with Sodexo’s Better Tomorrow 2025 efforts to promote sustainability.
  • Under the partnership, Sodexo Live! venues will house millions of Ball Aluminum Cups.
  • Sodexo Live! manages conference, cultural, and sporting venues and major events worldwide and has 40,000 employees.
  • Price Action: BLL shares are trading higher by 2.75% at $83.24 on the last check Thursday.

