Ball, Sodexo Expand Partnership For Recyclable Aluminum Cups
- Ball Corp (NYSE: BLL) has expanded its multi-year partnership with Sodexo (OTC: SDXAY) Sodexo Live! to bring recyclable Ball aluminum cups to communities visiting major venues and events across the U.S. and Canada.
- The company has designed lightweight aluminum cups to bring beverage packaging circularity to sports and entertainment venues.
- The move is also in line with Sodexo’s Better Tomorrow 2025 efforts to promote sustainability.
- Under the partnership, Sodexo Live! venues will house millions of Ball Aluminum Cups.
- Sodexo Live! manages conference, cultural, and sporting venues and major events worldwide and has 40,000 employees.
- Price Action: BLL shares are trading higher by 2.75% at $83.24 on the last check Thursday.
