Frasers Group PLC is a U.K. sports goods retailer. The company operates stores in the United Kingdom and continental Europe, including premium lifestyle stores in the U.K. The diversified portfolio, consists of globally recognized brands, such as Dunlop, Lonsdale, Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, Puma, Karrimor, Kangol, Slazenger, Everlast, No Fear, and Firetrap, among others. Sports Direct International sells through stand-alone stores and multi-fascia retail spaces, department stores, and online. The premium lifestyle portfolio operates under the Flannels, Cruise, USC, and Van Mildert fascias.