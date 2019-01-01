QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.08 - 8.08
Mkt Cap
4.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
502M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Frasers Group PLC is a U.K. sports goods retailer. The company operates stores in the United Kingdom and continental Europe, including premium lifestyle stores in the U.K. The diversified portfolio, consists of globally recognized brands, such as Dunlop, Lonsdale, Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, Puma, Karrimor, Kangol, Slazenger, Everlast, No Fear, and Firetrap, among others. Sports Direct International sells through stand-alone stores and multi-fascia retail spaces, department stores, and online. The premium lifestyle portfolio operates under the Flannels, Cruise, USC, and Van Mildert fascias.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Frasers Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Frasers Group (SDIPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Frasers Group (OTCPK: SDIPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Frasers Group's (SDIPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Frasers Group.

Q

What is the target price for Frasers Group (SDIPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Frasers Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Frasers Group (SDIPF)?

A

The stock price for Frasers Group (OTCPK: SDIPF) is $8.08 last updated Tue Jun 01 2021 16:11:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Frasers Group (SDIPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Frasers Group.

Q

When is Frasers Group (OTCPK:SDIPF) reporting earnings?

A

Frasers Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Frasers Group (SDIPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Frasers Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Frasers Group (SDIPF) operate in?

A

Frasers Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.