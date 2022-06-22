ñol

British Retailer Frasers Boosts Investment In Hugo Boss

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 22, 2022 7:53 AM | 1 min read
  • British retail and intellectual property group Frasers Group PLC SDIPF has increased its investment in Hugo Boss AG BOSSY, the German luxury fashion brand, to €900 million.
  • Frasers noted the increased position reflects its belief in the Hugo Boss brand, strategy, and management team. 
  • Fraser now holds 3.4 million shares of common stock, representing 4.9% of Hugo Boss's total share capital, and 18.3 million shares of common stock through the sale of put options, representing 26.0% of Hugo Boss's total share capital.
  • Hugo Boss is a supplier to the group's House of Fraser department store and Flannels chains.

