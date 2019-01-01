Sculptor Cap (NYSE:SCU), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Sculptor Cap (NYSE:SCU) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sculptor Cap beat estimated earnings by 29.73%, reporting an EPS of $0.48 versus an estimate of $0.37.

Revenue was down $27.69 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.85 which was followed by a 13.48% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sculptor Cap's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.91 0.52 0.49 0.38 EPS Actual -0.94 0.58 1.12 0.62 Revenue Estimate 396.02M 95.48M 102.11M 94.62M Revenue Actual 249.86M 100.49M 132.23M 118.45M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.