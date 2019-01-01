ñol

Sculptor Cap
(NYSE:SCU)
11.72
0.26[2.27%]
Last update: 9:36AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low11.72 - 11.72
52 Week High/Low10.09 - 28.9
Open / Close11.72 / -
Float / Outstanding22M / 25.5M
Vol / Avg.1.7K / 278.9K
Mkt Cap299.1M
P/E81.86
50d Avg. Price12.05
Div / Yield1.23/10.73%
Payout Ratio800
EPS0.63
Total Float22M

Sculptor Cap (NYSE:SCU), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Sculptor Cap reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 5

EPS

$0.480

Quarterly Revenue

$90.8M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$97.3M

Earnings Recap

 

Sculptor Cap (NYSE:SCU) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sculptor Cap beat estimated earnings by 29.73%, reporting an EPS of $0.48 versus an estimate of $0.37.

Revenue was down $27.69 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.85 which was followed by a 13.48% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sculptor Cap's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.91 0.52 0.49 0.38
EPS Actual -0.94 0.58 1.12 0.62
Revenue Estimate 396.02M 95.48M 102.11M 94.62M
Revenue Actual 249.86M 100.49M 132.23M 118.45M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Sculptor Cap Questions & Answers

Q
When is Sculptor Cap (NYSE:SCU) reporting earnings?
A

Sculptor Cap (SCU) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Sculptor Cap (NYSE:SCU)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.00, which beat the estimate of $0.20.

Q
What were Sculptor Cap’s (NYSE:SCU) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $141.5M, which beat the estimate of $98.5M.

