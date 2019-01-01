ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Spectra Systems
(OTCGM:SCTQ)
1.9608
00
At close: Jan 21
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low1.96 - 2.26
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 45.3M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap88.9M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Spectra Systems (OTC:SCTQ), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Spectra Systems reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Spectra Systems using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Spectra Systems Questions & Answers

Q
When is Spectra Systems (OTCGM:SCTQ) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Spectra Systems

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Spectra Systems (OTCGM:SCTQ)?
A

There are no earnings for Spectra Systems

Q
What were Spectra Systems’s (OTCGM:SCTQ) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Spectra Systems

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.