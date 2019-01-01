QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Spectra Systems Corp invents, develops, manufactures and markets technology-based products used primarily to authenticate and process banknotes and also offers secure software products for gaming. The company has divided its business in Banknote authentication, Banknote cleaning technology, Secure transactions, Product authentication and Tracking and Optical materials.

Spectra Systems Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Spectra Systems (SCTQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Spectra Systems (OTCGM: SCTQ) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Spectra Systems's (SCTQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Spectra Systems.

Q

What is the target price for Spectra Systems (SCTQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Spectra Systems

Q

Current Stock Price for Spectra Systems (SCTQ)?

A

The stock price for Spectra Systems (OTCGM: SCTQ) is $1.960838 last updated Fri Jan 21 2022 16:08:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Spectra Systems (SCTQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Spectra Systems.

Q

When is Spectra Systems (OTCGM:SCTQ) reporting earnings?

A

Spectra Systems does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Spectra Systems (SCTQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Spectra Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does Spectra Systems (SCTQ) operate in?

A

Spectra Systems is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.