Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/83.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.61 - 2.1
Mkt Cap
112.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.04
Shares
56.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Societal CDMO Inc, formerly Recro Pharma Inc is a contract development and manufacturing company. The company is engaged in the development, formulation, regulatory support, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products. Its product portfolio includes Ritalin LA, Focalin XR, Verelan PM, SR & Verapamil PM, Verapamil SR, and Zohydro ER.
Read More

Societal CDMO Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Societal CDMO (SCTL) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Societal CDMO (NASDAQ: SCTL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Societal CDMO's (SCTL) competitors?
Q
What is the target price for Societal CDMO (SCTL) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Societal CDMO

Q
Current Stock Price for Societal CDMO (SCTL)?
A

The stock price for Societal CDMO (NASDAQ: SCTL) is $2 last updated Tue Mar 22 2022 20:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q
Does Societal CDMO (SCTL) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Societal CDMO.

Q
When is Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL) reporting earnings?
A

Societal CDMO does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Societal CDMO (SCTL) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Societal CDMO.

Q
What sector and industry does Societal CDMO (SCTL) operate in?
A

Societal CDMO is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.