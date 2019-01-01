ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ScanSource beat estimated earnings by 55.22%, reporting an EPS of $1.04 versus an estimate of $0.67.

Revenue was up $116.12 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 1.68% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ScanSource's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.85 0.72 0.57 0.49 EPS Actual 1.02 0.99 0.96 0.71 Revenue Estimate 847.60M 812.40M 733.90M 729.00M Revenue Actual 864.35M 857.31M 852.69M 729.87M

