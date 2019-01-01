ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for ScanSource
The latest price target for ScanSource (NASDAQ: SCSC) was reported by Raymond James on November 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $44.00 expecting SCSC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.61% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for ScanSource (NASDAQ: SCSC) was provided by Raymond James, and ScanSource maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of ScanSource, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for ScanSource was filed on November 10, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 10, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest ScanSource (SCSC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $40.00 to $44.00. The current price ScanSource (SCSC) is trading at is $38.73, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
