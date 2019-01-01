scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for scPharmaceuticals
The latest price target for scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SCPH) was reported by SVB Leerink on May 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.00 expecting SCPH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.66% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SCPH) was provided by SVB Leerink, and scPharmaceuticals maintained their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of scPharmaceuticals, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for scPharmaceuticals was filed on May 17, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 17, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest scPharmaceuticals (SCPH) rating was a maintained with a price target of $5.00 to $6.00. The current price scPharmaceuticals (SCPH) is trading at is $4.70, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
