Scilex Holding
(NASDAQ:SCLX)
$3.29
0.19[6.13%]
At close: Dec 20
$3.45
0.1600[4.86%]
After Hours: 7:18PM EDT
Day Range3.100 - 3.41052 Wk Range0 - 10.460Open / Close3.100 / 3.290Float / Outstanding- / 141.349M
Vol / Avg.7.761K / 76.383KMkt Cap465.038MP/E-50d Avg. Price5.070
Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-0.627

Scilex Holding Co Stock (NASDAQ:SCLX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Scilex Holding reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$31.3M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Scilex Holding using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
Q

When is Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX) reporting earnings?

A

There are no earnings for Scilex Holding

Q

What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX)?

A

Scilex Holding (SCLX) will be reporting earnings on February 19, 2023.

Q

What were Scilex Holding’s (NASDAQ:SCLX) revenues?

A

Scilex Holding (SCLX) will be reporting earnings on February 19, 2023. The last reported revenues were from Q4 and were $0K.

