Suny Cellular
(OTCEM:SCIXF)
0.52
00
At close: Jan 5
0.0012
-0.5188[-99.77%]
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.36 - 1.05
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 217.2M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap113M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.06
Total Float-

Suny Cellular (OTC:SCIXF), Dividends

Suny Cellular issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Suny Cellular generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

May 5, 2008
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Suny Cellular Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Suny Cellular (SCIXF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Suny Cellular. The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.09 on May 22, 2008.

Q
What date did I need to own Suny Cellular (SCIXF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Suny Cellular (SCIXF). The last dividend payout was on May 22, 2008 and was $1.09

Q
How much per share is the next Suny Cellular (SCIXF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Suny Cellular (SCIXF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.09 on May 22, 2008

Q
What is the dividend yield for Suny Cellular (OTCEM:SCIXF)?
A

Suny Cellular has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Suny Cellular (SCIXF) was $1.09 and was paid out next on May 22, 2008.

