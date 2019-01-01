Suny Cellular (OTC:SCIXF), Dividends

Suny Cellular issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Suny Cellular generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Suny Cellular. The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.09 on May 22, 2008.
There are no upcoming dividends for Suny Cellular (SCIXF). The last dividend payout was on May 22, 2008 and was $1.09
There are no upcoming dividends for Suny Cellular (SCIXF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.09 on May 22, 2008
Suny Cellular has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Suny Cellular (SCIXF) was $1.09 and was paid out next on May 22, 2008.
Browse dividends on all stocks.