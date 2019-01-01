QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0K
Div / Yield
0.03/5.55%
52 Wk
0.02 - 1.25
Mkt Cap
112.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.06
Shares
217.1M
Outstanding
Suny Cellular Communication Ltd, formerly Scailex Corp Ltd imports, distributes & maintains mobile handset & accessories products.

Suny Cellular Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Suny Cellular (SCIXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Suny Cellular (OTCEM: SCIXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Suny Cellular's (SCIXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Suny Cellular.

Q

What is the target price for Suny Cellular (SCIXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Suny Cellular

Q

Current Stock Price for Suny Cellular (SCIXF)?

A

The stock price for Suny Cellular (OTCEM: SCIXF) is $0.52 last updated Wed Jan 05 2022 14:30:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Suny Cellular (SCIXF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 22, 2008 to stockholders of record on May 6, 2008.

Q

When is Suny Cellular (OTCEM:SCIXF) reporting earnings?

A

Suny Cellular does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Suny Cellular (SCIXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Suny Cellular.

Q

What sector and industry does Suny Cellular (SCIXF) operate in?

A

Suny Cellular is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.