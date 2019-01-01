ñol

Suny Cellular
(OTCEM:SCIXF)
0.52
00
At close: Jan 5
0.0012
-0.5188[-99.77%]
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.36 - 1.05
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 217.2M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap113M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.06
Total Float-

Suny Cellular (OTC:SCIXF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Suny Cellular reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$253.3M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Suny Cellular using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Suny Cellular Questions & Answers

Q
When is Suny Cellular (OTCEM:SCIXF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Suny Cellular

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Suny Cellular (OTCEM:SCIXF)?
A

There are no earnings for Suny Cellular

Q
What were Suny Cellular’s (OTCEM:SCIXF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Suny Cellular

