Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (ARCA: SCHR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF's (SCHR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR)?

A

The stock price for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (ARCA: SCHR) is $54.565 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 5, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 1, 2018.

Q

When is Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (ARCA:SCHR) reporting earnings?

A

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) operate in?

A

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.