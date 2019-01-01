Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc is engaged in the retail of mattresses. It operates in the retail marketplace, offering mattresses and bedding-related products. The company operates in two segments SCC(Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc) and Endy(Subsidiary). The company sells bedding products such as bed frames, pillows, mattress pads, sheets, duvets, headboards, and footboards under brands like Sealy, Serta, Simmons, Kingsdown, Contour Collection, Tempur-Pedic, iComfort, Sunset Collection, Dormeo Octaspring, and Natura. The majority of the revenue is generated from the SCC segment. The company operates only in Canada.