Sleep Country Canada Opens New Store - Check Out The Location

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. ZZZ SCCAF opened a new Ottawa area store in Stittsville, Ontario, continuing its physical retail network growth.

Following a strong Q1 performance, the Stittsville store offers the people of Ottawa and surrounding communities access to its sleep brands.

What Happened: The new location opens May 21 at 1250 Main Street, bringing Sleep Country's national store count to 287 locations.

"Our bricks and mortar stores are more important than ever and our new Stittsville store will enable customers to discover, learn, try and purchase innovative sleep products that meet their individualized needs, with the help of our trusted Sleep Experts," stated CEO Stewart Schaefer.

Price Action: ZZZ shares are trading lower by 4.38% at C$25.96 on TSX, and SCCAF higher by 3.82% at $20.39 on the last check Friday.

